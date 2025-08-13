IDF Chief of Staff approves operational framework for Gaza City takeover

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday that Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, has given the green light to the central framework for the military’s next phase of operations in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for a potential takeover of Gaza City.

The approval came during a high-level strategic meeting held earlier in the day, attended by members of the IDF General Staff Forum, senior representatives of the Israel Security Agency (ISA), and other key commanders.

During the session, military officials presented a detailed review of IDF activity in recent days, including an operation in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood that began yesterday and targeted Hamas infrastructure.

The discussion also included a full outline of the conceptual and tactical approach for the next stage of the campaign, in accordance with directives from Israel’s political leadership.

According to the IDF, the framework outlines coordinated ground, air, and intelligence operations aimed at dismantling militant strongholds in Gaza City while minimizing risks to Israeli forces. While specific operational details remain classified, the plan is understood to involve a gradual expansion of troop deployments and sustained pressure on Hamas command centers.

Lt. Gen. Zamir emphasized the need for heightened readiness across the armed forces, particularly the preparation of reserve units for rapid mobilization. He stressed that troops would undergo focused training and logistical preparations to ensure maximum effectiveness in the coming weeks.

“The IDF remains committed to maintaining operational momentum while safeguarding the lives of our soldiers and civilians,” an army spokesperson said. “This framework represents a key step in advancing toward our strategic objectives in Gaza.”