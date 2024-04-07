IDF Chief of Staff: Gaza war far from over, urges for stronger military

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Sunday underscored that the ongoing conflict in Gaza is far from over and emphasized the urgency of the mission to secure the release of abducted individuals.

The statement comes amidst a reported withdrawal of IDF forces from southern Gaza.

"The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping," stated Halevi during his address. He highlighted the enduring nature of the conflict, noting the relentless efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and restore stability to the region.

Acknowledging the critical objective of securing the release of hostages, Haelvi emphasized the IDF's unwavering commitment to this cause. "The return of the abductees is an urgent and important goal," he affirmed, reassuring the nation that the IDF stands ready to persevere until all abducted individuals are safely returned.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by IDF soldiers and commanders, the Halevi paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

IDF Spokesperson

"We embrace the bereaved families with an eternal embrace and support the wounded and their families in their rehabilitation journey," he expressed, recognizing the profound impact of the conflict on the lives of Israelis.

Addressing the broader strategic objectives of the IDF, the Halevi emphasized the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.

"The decisions we make today have a decisive and critical effect on building the strength of the IDF in the near and distant future," he remarked, underscoring the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance Israel's military capabilities.

IDF Spokesperson

In conclusion, the Chief of Staff reiterated the IDF's unwavering resolve in confronting security challenges and defending the nation's interests. "The spirit of the IDF, along with its strength, with the national support will bring about the realization of the goals of the war," he affirmed, signaling the military's determination to safeguard Israel's security amidst ongoing threats.