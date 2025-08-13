Maj. Gen. Zamir: 'unprecedented' achievements in northern sector

Recommended -

Israel’s Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour in southern Lebanon today, meeting with commanders and troops of the regular and reserve forces, emphasizing the IDF’s continued offensive posture in the northern sector.

During the visit, which included Brig. Gen. Yuval Gez, commander of Division 91, and Col. 10, commander of Brigade 769, Zamir praised the operational accomplishments since the recent ceasefire. “The achievements in the northern sector are unprecedented — since the ceasefire, over 240 terrorists have been eliminated and approximately 600 air strikes conducted,” Zamir stated.

The Chief of Staff stressed that the IDF is actively preserving these gains to ensure the safety of northern communities. “We are on the front lines, we are offensive, and we thwart threats all the time,” he said.

“Our offensive approach and initiative are at the center of our operations. We identify threats and eliminate them across all arenas, from Lebanon to Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Judea and Samaria, and monitoring Iran.”

Zamir urged troops to maintain vigilance and morale, noting that Israel is operating under a new strategic concept designed to prevent threats from growing. “We will work to strengthen operational competence and build the ability to carry out missions,” he said.

The Chief of Staff concluded by expressing trust in the troops’ readiness and dedication: “On behalf of the residents here, and on behalf of the IDF, I trust you, your vigilance, and your alertness.”