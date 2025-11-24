IDF Chief of Staff Zamir begins dismissals of commanders from October 7

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has begun dismissing a number of senior officers and commanders in the continuation of a series of measures in the wake of the "investigation of investigations" regarding the failures of the October 7 attack.

This campaign follows Zamir's announcement on Sunday saying that he will draw personal conclusions regarding several senior military commanders in connection with the Israeli army’s failures before and during the Hamas attack on October 7, following the findings of the Turgeman report.

The chief of staff summoned a number of senior army officers before making personal decisions in light of their part in the October 7 failure. Some showed up and claimed their responsibility, while others were absent.

He ordered the dismissal of the head of the Operations Directorate at the time of the outbreak of the war, Major General Oded Basiuk, from the reserves. Basiuk, who was also considered for senior positions in the Ministry of Defense, completed his role as Head of the Operations Directorate last summer. He recently finished his part in investigating the campaign in Iran.

In addition, the commander of Unit 8200 on October 7, Yossi Sharial, was summoned to the Chief of Staff but did not show up, claiming scheduling constraints.

Former head of Military Intelligence Aharon Haliva, who is abroad, also did not appear when summoned.

i24NEWS has learned that Chief of Staff Zamir called Haliva and informed him that, "You will no longer serve in the reserves." Haliva replied that, "From the moment I finished, I requested not to be assigned to the reserves. I took full responsibility, I conducted investigations, and I expect there to be a state commission of inquiry."

Zamir later issued a statement in which he referred to the series of dismissals, saying, "Before my eyes stands the duty to draw a clear line of command responsibility. This is not a responsibility that we take upon ourselves, but a responsibility we bear by virtue of being commanders in the IDF. If we do not sharpen the meaning of responsibility, trust in the system will erode. This trust is the basis of our ability to fight, to win, and to defend the State of Israel."

In addition, he addressed the Israeli public with a request, saying, "We must not become a country that devours its commanders."

Summary of all measures taken against the commanders of October 7:

• Head of Military Intelligence, Aharon Haliva – will be released from reserve service

• Head of Operations Directorate, Oded Basiuk - will be released from reserve duty.

• Commander of the Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman - will be released from reserve duty

• Tomer Bar, the current Commander of the Air Force - a command note

• Commander of the Navy, David Saar Salama – Command remark

• Operations Division Chief and Head of Military Intelligence, Shlomi Binder – received a command remark and requested to retire from the IDF at the end of his term.

• Operations Division Head - will retire from the IDF

• Commander of Unit 8200 - will be released from reserve duty

• Gaza Division Commander Avi Rosenfeld – will be released from reserve duty

• Intelligence Officer, Southern Command – will be released from reserve duty.

• Northern Sector Brigade Commander – will be released

• The Gaza Division Intelligence Officer will be dismissed.

Chief of Staff Zamir decided not to dismiss the head of the Intelligence Directorate (and head of the Operations Division during the October 7 massacre), Shlomi Binder.

But he did decide to dismiss the Gaza Division's intelligence officer, Lt. Col. A.

The former head of the Operations Division in the Intelligence Directorate, Brig. Gen. G., will also end his service.

About two weeks ago, Major General (res.) Sami Turgeman, who headed the committee that reviewed the IDF's investigations into the failures of October 7, leveled sharp criticism at the army, claiming that "some of the investigations are unacceptable."

The military commentator for i24NEWS, Yedioth Aharonoth, and Ynet reported that Turgeman clarified to the Chief of Staff that there must be personal conclusions drawn regarding commanders — conclusions that began to be revealed today.

Turgeman believes that it is appropriate for the chief of staff to take personal measures even towards officers who have already been discharged from the IDF, among them former major generals and brigadier generals, even in a symbolic manner.