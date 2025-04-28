IDF chief says returning hostages home moral duty of army | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 570: IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke at at ceremony for fallen soldiers, stressing it was the military's "moral duty to return our hostages to their homes." This, he said, is "the test of our being an Israel Defense Forces."

In the Gaza Strip, more than a dozen Palestinians were killed in IDF strikes, according to local reports. This includes three in Gaza City and 10 overnight in Jabaliya.

The Al-Quds newspaper reported that "a number of prisoners released from the Gaza Strip arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis after being released by Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing."

Arabic media reports said that a large delegation of senior Hamas leaders held talks with Egypt in Cairo on Saturday, which lasted more than 10 hours. Hamas said it wanted to sign a long-term ceasefire of between five and ten years, with regional and international guarantees, including the IDF withdrawal from Gaza and the transfer of humanitarian aid.

