IDF chief says Shifa hospital raid to continue until all terrorists are captured dead or alive

The Israeli military will finish its operation at the Shifa hospital in Gaza only when the last terrorist is captured dead or alive, Commanding Officer of the Southern Command MG Yaron Finkelman said.

"The operation here in Shifa is significant. A daring, tricky, and most impressive operation so far. We eliminated hundreds of terrorists, apprehended hundreds of terrorists, and brought in significant operational and intelligence assets. We are continuing with this operation, the leadership of the commanders is excellent, and we will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands - alive or dead. Great appreciation for the soldiers, great appreciation for the commanders, keep moving forward, do not stop for a moment."