In a visit to Khan Yunis on Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reiterated the paramount importance of securing the release of abducted individuals, emphasizing the need for escalated pressure to achieve this critical objective.

Accompanied by esteemed commanders, including Colonel Yaron Finkelman of the Southern Command and Lieutenant Colonel Dan Goldfuss of Division 98, Halevi conducted a comprehensive assessment of the regional situation.

Engaging in dialogue with commando unit leaders and fighters, he lauded their unwavering dedication and valor in the ongoing operations within the Gaza Strip.

Halevi's words carried weight as he addressed the troops, acknowledging their resilience amid challenging circumstances. "Bringing about an agreement on the release of abductees is a supreme, very important task," he declared. "It will only come from stronger pressure, and we will press as much as necessary."

Expressing admiration for the troops' steadfastness, Halevi emphasized the significance of their contributions to dismantling enemy infrastructure and neutralizing threats. "Another regiment being dismantled, another commander killed, another infrastructure destroyed, this is the way to bring pressure to eventually release the kidnapped," he asserted.

Halevi's visit underscored the IDF's unwavering commitment to upholding security objectives while prioritizing the safe return of abducted individuals. Amid the complex dynamics of the region, his words resonated with resolve and determination, according to a statement from the IDF.

"As long as you work the way you work, our ability and also the national ability to solve these things in a better way is significantly higher," Halevi encouraged the troops.

"Keep going strong, keep bringing good achievements, finishing a course, quality battle procedure, and moving forward."