IDF chief visits Jabaliya, emphasizes commitment to rescue hostages

Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi visited Jabaliya in central Gaza on Tuesday, meeting with commanders involved in operations aimed at rescuing abductees and retrieving the bodies of fallen hostages.

Accompanied by Major General Yaron Finkelman, Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Dan Goldfuss, Commander of the 98th Division, and other brigade commanders, Halevi conducted a situational assessment and tour of the area.

Addressing the troops, Halevi underscored the complexity and duration of the conflict. "We are in a war that we said at the beginning would be prolonged. Years of defense have been dug in here, and it is not dismantled in a week or a month," he stated.

Halevi outlined the mission's objectives: to eliminate as many commanders and terrorists as possible and to destroy the terrorist infrastructure. He emphasized that this relentless pressure is critical for securing the safe return of hostages.

"This pressure will also help us to bring hostages alive and we are ready to carry out dangerous and complicated operations to bring the bodies of our hostages back to be buried in Israel,” he said.

IDF Spokesperson

The Chief of Staff reiterated the IDF's commitment to dismantling Hamas's military capabilities.

"We dismantle the military arm of Hamas, we want to bring our abductees home, and we want to bring the abductees who are unfortunately not alive back to be buried in Israel," Halevi declared.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90

He conveyed a message of resolve, highlighting that no defensive measures by Hamas would deter the IDF.

"Even if there was a place we did not reach last time, and we are now reaching it, it is not a place that will withstand an attack by the IDF's anti-tank missile system, no matter how many charges are in the wall or how many shafts are captured," Halevi affirmed.