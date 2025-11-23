Zamir to review senior IDF commanders responsible for Oct. 7 failures

The IDF Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has announced that he will draw personal conclusions regarding several senior military commanders in connection with the Israeli army’s failures before and during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, following the findings of the Turgeman Commission.

Zamir’s initial focus will be on officers who held key positions on the day of the attack, with interviews of lower-ranking personnel to follow.

Starting Saturday, several senior commanders were summoned to discuss potential disciplinary measures, as the Chief of Staff determines accountability for lapses that contributed to one of Israel’s deadliest security breaches in recent memory.

The Turgeman Commission, led by Reserve General Sami Turgeman, presented its findings to General Zamir and the General Staff Forum in early November. The report delivered a stark assessment: the events of October 7 were the result of “systemic and organizational failures spanning several years.”

Alarmingly, the commission noted that the IDF possessed high-quality, actionable intelligence prior to the attack, underscoring that Hamas’s offensive “did not emerge from an informational void.”

The report states that on the night before the assault, various intelligence indicators had accumulated which, “if analyzed professionally, could and should have triggered alerts for a large-scale operation.”

The commission, which was established by Zamir himself mentions collective failure of Israel’s intelligence and command systems. The disciplinary measures expected in the coming days are seen as a potential turning point in holding commanders accountable for the tragedy, which claimed over 1,200 lives.