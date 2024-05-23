IDF concludes 40-hour operation in northern West Bank, PA says 12 killed

Israeli forces concluded an anti-terrorism operation in Jenin on Wednesday, where the Palestinian Authority health ministry said 12 Palestinians were killed.

According to the IDF, most of those killed were terrorists. Israeli bulldozers neutralized explosives laid in ambush for IDF troops.

The Jenin municipality said the operation caused 30 million shekels ($8.1 million) in damages. Israeli soldiers also benefited from air support, which has been increasingly used in West Bank operations over the past year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1793536530558152831 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the operation, the IDF demolished the home of Ahmed Barakat, who perpetrated a deadly terrorist attack last year.

The Israeli defense establishment has conducted significant raids in the Palestinian city over the past several years, expanding operations since the October 7 attacks committed by Hamas.

While the fighting in the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks have captured more focus, Israel has made considerable gains in thwarting terrorist activity in the West Bank.

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war, click here >>

For real-time updates, click here >>