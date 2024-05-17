IDF concludes week-long operation in Gaza: significant terrorist casualties

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully eliminated over 90 terrorists and destroyed more than 300 terrorist targets in Gaza.

The operations were carried out by the 99th Division, focusing primarily on the Zeytun neighborhood in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Nahal Brigade, the Carmeli Brigade (2), and the Rabbi Memdit unit conducted precise raids in Zeytun, targeting and dismantling numerous terrorist infrastructures. These included attack tunnels, a lathe for producing anti-tank missiles, launch pits, and several Hamas headquarters used for planning and executing attacks against IDF forces.

IDF Spokesperson

In addition to these efforts, the IDF forces destroyed a military headquarters within the Ein Jalot school complex, identified through intelligence from Aman and the Shin Bet. This school had been repurposed by Hamas to serve as a command center, from which anti-tank missiles and mortars were launched at IDF troops.

Parallel operations were conducted by the 679th IDF forces in the central Gaza Strip corridor and the Bakshi neighborhood. Here, IDF fighters successfully neutralized terrorists and uncovered and destroyed further underground infrastructures.

Throughout the operations, the 990th Fire Brigade, in collaboration with the Air Force, targeted and attacked more than 100 locations within the area, significantly crippling the operational capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas.