IDF conducts targeted strikes near Rafah crossing near Egypt| LIVE UPDATES

Day 214 of Israel at war: Security sources affiliated with the terrorist organization Hamas have reported to the al-Aqsa channel that Egypt has officially informed the Gaza crossing authority about Israel's decision not to operate in the Rafah crossing.

However, reports indicate that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are actively targeting Palestinian resistance targets in the vicinity of the crossing.

According to reports, three IDF tanks were positioned approximately 200 meters from the Rafah crossing and have been firing shells at the crossing structure overnight.

Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed the official Qatar News Agency that Hamas has responded to the pacification proposal presented to both Hamas and Israel. Al-Ansari emphasized that Hamas' response is considered positive. Additionally, he announced that a Qatari delegation is scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Tuesday morning to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

