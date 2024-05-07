IDF conducts targeted strikes near Rafah crossing near Egypt| LIVE UPDATES
Hamas has relayed its response to the ceasefire proposal to mediators and Israel, with reports from Qatari media suggesting that Hamas' answer could be interpreted as positive
Day 214 of Israel at war: Security sources affiliated with the terrorist organization Hamas have reported to the al-Aqsa channel that Egypt has officially informed the Gaza crossing authority about Israel's decision not to operate in the Rafah crossing.
However, reports indicate that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are actively targeting Palestinian resistance targets in the vicinity of the crossing.
According to reports, three IDF tanks were positioned approximately 200 meters from the Rafah crossing and have been firing shells at the crossing structure overnight.
Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed the official Qatar News Agency that Hamas has responded to the pacification proposal presented to both Hamas and Israel. Al-Ansari emphasized that Hamas' response is considered positive. Additionally, he announced that a Qatari delegation is scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Tuesday morning to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
Initial report: American aircraft carrier 'Eisenhower' has returned to the Red Sea
Israeli activists block the humanitarian aid trucks from inside Israel going into Gaza
"We will continue to block the aid throughout the night. Aid is a gift that goes straight into the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas while our abductees suffer in captivity. No aid will pass until the last of the abductees returns."
President Biden and King Abdullah II of Jordan convened at the White House to commemorate 75 years of bilateral partnership
They discussed the latest Gaza developments, emphasizing the urgent need for a sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to achieving lasting peace, including a pathway to a Palestinian state with security for Israel. They also emphasized the importance of stability in the West Bank and pledged to work together to enhance regional integration
