IDF confirms 3 soldiers killed in Gaza, 7 more wounded in separate battles

The IDF announced the deaths of 3 soldiers belonging to the 50th battalion, which is operating in Rafah.

Their deaths raise the toll of the Gaza ground operation to 286.

The soldiers were killed on Tuesday in Rafah as a result of an IED explosion. They were identified as:

Staff Sergeant Amir Galilove, 20, from the village of Shimshit, in northern Israel.

Staff Sergeant Uri Bar Or, 21, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion, in the Negev Desert.

Staff Sergeant Ido Appel, 21, from Tzofar, in the Jordan Valley.

Their deaths come alongside news of seven additional soldiers seriously wounded in separate battles across Gaza.

In the incident in which the 3 soldiers were killed in Rafah, a combat officer and 2 other soldiers were also seriously wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.

In a separate incident in northern Gaza on Tuesday, 2 soldiers from a combat engineering battalion were seriously wounded in battle.

Also in northern Gaza, a fighter was seriously wounded in battle on Wednesday morning.

In a third incident from Tuesday, a fighter in the Yalam combat engineering unit was seriously wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.