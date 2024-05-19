IDF confirms air strike killed senior Hamas terrorist Azmi Abu Daqa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a senior Hamas terrorist, Azmi Abu Daqa, was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Saturday.

Abu Daqa was an operative in Hamas' Procurement Department, involved in smuggling weapons and terror funds into the Gaza Strip.

The targeted airstrike, guided by precise IDF intelligence, is part of a broader campaign against Hamas operatives.

The IDF spokesperson stated, "Aircraft of the Air Force, under the intelligence direction of the Intelligence Wing and the Southern Command, attacked and killed Azmi Abu Daqa, a leading figure in the Hamas Procurement Department, promoting the transfer of weapons and funds intended for terrorism in the Gaza Strip."

In addition to Abu Daqa, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets over the past day.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

These strikes included the elimination of two tactical-level Hamas commanders who were preparing to attack IDF troops in the Rafah area. These commanders were identified and targeted by the 215th Fire Brigade.

Furthermore, the IAF announced the successful strike on a senior Islamic Jihad operative last night. The targeted individual was the Head of Logistics for the Rafah Brigade in Islamic Jihad, responsible for preparing operations against IDF ground troops in the region.