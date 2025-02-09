IDF confirms airstrike targeted Syria-Lebanon underground smuggling tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that an airstrike on Sunday targeted a Hezbollah tunnel leading to Lebanon from Syria underground, which was used to smuggle weapons into the Beqaa region.

"The IDF is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF also attacked several other Hezbollah sites that posed an imminent threat within Lebanon, which contained rockets and other munitions. These targets, the IDF said, "were a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

This comes as the ceasefire agreement, which originally was to expire January 27, was extended to February 18.

Hezbollah has been under increasing pressure, with the forces of the new Syrian government attacking the Beqaa region. The Iran-backed terror group was instrumental in helping former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in the decade-long Syrian civil war, which ended as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other rebel groups toppled the Assad regime in a lightning offensive last December.

The new Lebanese government, however, includes a couple Hezbollah party members as ministers, showing the group may survive any disarmament required under the agreement, thanks to political clout.