The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday the death of Captain Daniel Perez, who was killed on October 7th and subsequently had his body held captive by Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip.

Captain Perez, aged 22 and hailing from Yad Binyamin, served as a Division Commander in the 77th battalion of the 7th "Storm from the Golan" formation.

The circumstances surrounding Captain Perez's death remain unclear, but his body was taken into captivity by Hamas forces following the October 7th attacks.

Efforts to secure his release have been ongoing since then, with the fate hanging in the balance as negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue.

The IDF expressed its condolences to Captain Perez's family and vowed to continue its efforts to bring him home.

l Perez, an officer with the rank of captain in the IDF, was commanding a tank in Nahal Oz when Hamas launched a surprise attack 163 days ago.

The determination of Captain Perez's death and his subsequent burial, despite his body being held captive by Hamas, was made possible through the examination of various findings and reliable information. It is reported that there are currently 134 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, with more than 35 of them confirmed deceased.

Captain Perez, the son of Rabbi Doron Peretz, chairman of the global Mizrahi movement, was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Peretz family immigrated to Israel about a decade ago when Daniel was 13 years old. His brother, Yonatan, also fought in the containment battles of October 7 and was wounded in the leg. He has since recovered and married.

The news of Perez's death was delivered to the Peretz family less than a day after a rally in Tel Aviv's abductees' square, where Daniel's father emotionally prayed for the safety of the soldiers and captives. Rabbi Peretz had previously expresse " d his longing for any sign of life from his son.

"Our son enlisted less than 10 years ago, volunteered for the armory, and on that day, he did everything he could to protect the homeland and save as many people as possible," Rabbi Peretz said. "We have known nothing about our son for almost 160 days, except that he was wounded. Is there anything more humanitarian than giving a signal of what's going on with our child?"

Daniel's brother, Yonatan, who was also involved in the October 7 battles, was wounded during the fighting but went on to marry Galia a few days later. Despite the absence of Daniel, the family decided to proceed with the wedding as a testament to hope and resilience.

Rabbi Danny Mirvis, acting CEO of the global Mizrahi movement, expressed his condolences to the Peretz family: "Throughout the last 163 days, the Peretz family has inspired and strengthened us with their resilience. Our prayers for Daniel's safety will now turn into comforting wishes. May God comfort Rabbi Doron, me, and the whole family in their time of mourning.