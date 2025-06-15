IDF confirms death of Sgt. Maj. Noam Shemesh in southern Gaza

The IDF announced Sunday that Sgt. Maj. Noam Shemesh, 21, from Jerusalem, was killed during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shemesh served as a platoon commander in the Shimshon Battalion (92), part of the Kfir Brigade.

According to the IDF, Shemesh fell in battle during ongoing military activity in the area. His death was cleared for publication after his family was notified.

The fighting in southern Gaza remains part of Israel's broader military campaign as operations continue against Hamas and other militant groups entrenched in the Strip. The IDF extended its condolences to Shemesh’s family, praising his service and dedication.