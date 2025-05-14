IDF confirms eliminating Gazan 'journalist' who invaded Israel on October 7

The IDF and the Shin Bet security agency announced on Tuesday that the terrorist "journalist" Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Aslih was killed in a targeted attack overnight at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Atzlich operated under the guise of a journalist and owner of a communications company, but in fact was a member of Hamas, infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the deadly massacre of the organization on October 7. During the massacre, he documented and uploaded acts of humiliation, arson, and murder to news networks.

He tried to escape to Egypt and from there to Turkey, on the initiative of Hamas, and with assistance and funding from the military wing, due to fear for his life following the exposure of the videos. Notably, he was filmed next to a burning tank in the October 7 attack. IDF activity in Rafah, southern Gaza, prevented him from leaving.

Earlier, Muthana Najjar, another Gazan journalist and activist of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, managed to leave Gaza for Egypt, and has since managed to find refuge in another Arab country with the assistance and funding of the terror organization he was a member of. Najjar was involved in the invasion of kibbutzim and was the one who documented the abduction of the Bibas family from their home in Nir Oz. He took the famous footage of mother Shiri wrapping her children in a blanket, and even stayed by her side when she was held in an apartment in Gaza.

Aslih, meanwhile, took part in operations of the Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade of Hamas, aside from being a journalist, and stayed in hospital rooms that were defined as operational beds and were off limits to the public.