IDF confirms elimination of Hamas financial operative in same strike that killed senior commander | LIVE BLOG

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that Hamas financial operative Abdel Hay Zaqout was killed in the same airstrike that eliminated Hamas deputy military chief Raed Sa’ad in Gaza City two weeks ago.

According to the IDF, Zaqout was responsible over the past year for funneling tens of millions of dollars to Hamas’s military wing, playing a key role in financing weapons production and operational activity.

The strike, carried out in mid-December, had previously been reported as targeting Sa’ad, one of Hamas’s most senior military figures. The IDF said post-strike intelligence later confirmed Zaqout was also among those killed.

Israeli officials said the operation reflects a broader effort to dismantle both the military and financial infrastructure of Hamas, targeting commanders alongside operatives responsible for sustaining the group’s funding networks.

Hamas has not publicly commented on Zaqout’s reported death. The IDF said operations against Hamas leadership and support systems in Gaza are continuing.