The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the elimination of Ismail Yosef Baz, a senior Hezbollah military commander responsible for the coastal sector of the terrorist organization.

According to an IDF spokesperson, earlier today, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike targeting and killing Ismail Yosef Baz in the Ein Baal area of Lebanon.

Baz, who held the position of commander of the coastal sector within Hezbollah, was eliminated using an air force aircraft.

Describing Baz's role within Hezbollah, the IDF spokesperson highlighted his extensive experience and seniority within the organization.

Baz served in various high-ranking positions within Hezbollah's military wing, equivalent to the rank of brigadier general. He was deeply involved in planning and executing attacks against Israel, including the launching of rockets and anti-tank missiles from the coastal area of Lebanon.

Additionally, Baz played a key role in organizing and orchestrating terrorist activities during times of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The news of Baz's elimination was confirmed by a source close to Hezbollah to Reuters, who reported that a local commander within the Iran-backed terror group was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.