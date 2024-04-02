IDF confirms interception of 'aerial target' in Negev area | LIVE UPDATES

The military update follows an overnight alert siren warning of a possible hostile aircraft incursion in the southern Israeli desert area of the Arava

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Wednesday morning that a "suspicious aerial target" was identified and intercepted, after crossing from the east of the country into the Arava area in the Negev desert. The incident was still "under investigation."

Beilinson hospital updates seriously wounded police officer's condition improves to moderate

IDF chief says airstrike that killed 7 aid workers in Gaza result of 'misidentification under complex conditions'

IDF Spokesperson
IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, during a special address.IDF Spokesperson

Terror ramming attack in Arab-Israeli town: 4 police wounded, 1 in serious condition, terrorist eliminated

Israel Police Spokesperson
Israel Police car damaged following a terror ramming attack which wounded 4 officers, in an Arab-Israeli town.Israel Police Spokesperson

IDF confirms overnight interception of hostile aircraft in Arava area of the Negev

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Alert sirens sound in southern Israel warning of possible drone incursion

