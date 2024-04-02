IDF confirms interception of 'aerial target' in Negev area | LIVE UPDATES
The military update follows an overnight alert siren warning of a possible hostile aircraft incursion in the southern Israeli desert area of the Arava
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Wednesday morning that a "suspicious aerial target" was identified and intercepted, after crossing from the east of the country into the Arava area in the Negev desert. The incident was still "under investigation."
Beilinson hospital updates seriously wounded police officer's condition improves to moderate
IDF chief says airstrike that killed 7 aid workers in Gaza result of 'misidentification under complex conditions'
Terror ramming attack in Arab-Israeli town: 4 police wounded, 1 in serious condition, terrorist eliminated
IDF confirms overnight interception of hostile aircraft in Arava area of the Negev
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Alert sirens sound in southern Israel warning of possible drone incursion