IDF confirms killing of Hamas senior official at Gaza's Shifa hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has officially confirmed the assassination of Hamas senior official Ra'ad Tabath at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the operation, stating that Tabath was the head of Hamas's supply unit.

His death was verified by Shin Bet intelligence, according to the IDF.

The IDF's announcement follows earlier reports today that over 200 Hamas terrorists have been killed since the commencement of the operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.