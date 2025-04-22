IDF confirms strike in Lebanon that killed Hamas-linked terrorist

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that an airstrike eliminated a key terrorist linked to Hamas in Lebanon on Tuesday.

Identifying him as Hussein Izzat Muhammad Atwi, the IDF said that he was part of the Jama;ah al-Islami organization, affiliated with Hamas in Lebanon.

Atwi planned and promoted terrorist attacks from Lebanon aimed at Israeli territory, specifically IDF soldiers stationed along the northern border.

In recent years, he carried out rocket attacks and planned infiltration attempts into Israel.

"The IDF will continue to act against Hamas terrorists wherever they operate," a statement by the military said.