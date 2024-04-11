IDF confirms strikes in central Gaza amid reports of intense fighting

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday reported starting "a precise, intelligence-based operation" seeking to kill terrorists and strike terrorist infrastructure in central Gaza.

Earlier, Palestinian reports indicated at least five people killed in the overnight strikes.

The Israeli military said the extensive strikes in central Gaza were conducted from the ground, air and sea.

According to the IDF statement, overnight, Israeli "troops identified an armed terrorist who exited a terror tunnel shaft adjacent to the IDF troops and entered a military structure." An IDF fighter jet is said to have struck the terrorist approaching the Israeli forces.