Six months of war: IDF defends multiple arenas| LIVE UPDATES
The Israeli military says one of its drone was shot down by Hezbollah, and in response it targeted a compound and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese terrorist group' air defense system
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday morning that it struck military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, deep inside Lebanon, following the Lebanese terrorist organization downing an Israeli drone.
Six months into the war, the IDF also released a trove of data since the Hamas-led October 7 attack and the beginning the ground operation into Gaza.
Initial report: 2 wounded in shooting attack toward bus and cars traveling on West Bank road
Herzog arrives in Rwanda to participate in meetings with international leader, will emphasize importance of returning hostages
Israel's State Security Cabinet to meet tonight instead of morning
UK maritime agency reports attack near Red Sea, off coast of Yemen
British PM marks 6 months: 'Standing by Israel's right to defeat the threat from Hamas' but 'this terrible conflict must end' and 'hostages released'
Israeli foreign minister calls on UN chief to 'bring wording as a binding decision' to Security Council, following six-months in condemnation of Oct 7 attack
Pro-Iran militias claim to have launched drones towards 'vital targets' in Eilat
In response to downing drone, IDF strikes Hezbollah air defense infrastructure in Baalbek region of Lebanon
"Fighter jets attacked a military compound and three other military infrastructures of the air defense system used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Baalbek region, in response to the downing of the Air Force aircraft last night (Saturday)," the IDF confirmed in a statement.
"In addition, fighter jets attacked a terrorist infrastructure and a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization yesterday (Saturday) during the day in the areas of Aita al-Sha'ab and al-Adaisa, and the IDF also attacked with artillery fire during the day in the area of Ya'atar," the statement added.
IDF releases names of 4 fallen soldiers, raising death toll of Gaza ground operation to 260
UN chief marks 6 months with condemnation of Hamas attack, calls for unconditional release of all the hostages
"The 7th of October is a day of pain for Israel and the world. Nothing can justify the horror unleashed by Hamas," United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, posted on X accompanying a video statement.
"I once again condemn the use of sexual violence, torture & kidnapping of civilians, and call for the unconditional release of all the hostages," he concluded.