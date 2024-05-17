IDF continues its offensive in Rafah | LIVE UPDATES

Day 224 of Israel at war: At an Arab League summit in Bahrain, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas criticized Hamas for its October 7 massacre in southern Israel, saying it gave Israel the “pretext” to carry out devastating attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"The military action carried out by Hamas, by its own decision, on that day, October 7, gave Israel even more excuses and reasons to attack the Gaza Strip, an attack it pursued with all its force, with killings and destruction,” Mr. Abbas said, “We oppose harm to civilians, to all civilians,” added Mr. Abbas.

