IDF continues its offensive in Rafah | LIVE UPDATES
Foreign Ministry had notifies families of Thai hostages Sonthaya Oakkharasr and Sudthisak Rinthalak that their bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza
Day 224 of Israel at war: At an Arab League summit in Bahrain, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas criticized Hamas for its October 7 massacre in southern Israel, saying it gave Israel the “pretext” to carry out devastating attacks on the Gaza Strip.
"The military action carried out by Hamas, by its own decision, on that day, October 7, gave Israel even more excuses and reasons to attack the Gaza Strip, an attack it pursued with all its force, with killings and destruction,” Mr. Abbas said, “We oppose harm to civilians, to all civilians,” added Mr. Abbas.
🚨 Sirens sound indicating rocket barrage in Israel's Gaza border communities
Israel reportedly eliminates senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, near Sidon
Israeli airstrike reported near coastal town in Lebanon
Lebanese media sources have reported an Israeli airstrike near the coastal town of Najjarieh, situated just south of Sidon
Hezbollah releases video of drone firing missiles at Israeli soldiers on Thursday
Three soldiers were injured, one seriously, by the missiles fired by this drone. This is the first time that the Lebanese terrorist organization has used such a weapon.
Sweden: shooting near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, suspects arrested
The embassy was evacuated. In January, it had already been targeted by grenade fire
U.S. and Israel discuss humanitarian aid in overnight conversation
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings.
They also reviewed efforts to release hostages held by Hamas and emphasized the need to protect civilians and ensure aid flow before any potential Israeli action in Rafah. Austin reaffirmed U.S. commitment to Israel's security and defeating Hamas.
IDF intercepts aircraft from Lebanon following sirens in Nahariya
Multiple aircraft crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon following sirens in Nahariya and nearby areas.
At least one aircraft was intercepted by the IDF. No explosions or damages were reported, and the situation was quickly brought under control. The IDF continues to monitor the region for further security breaches.