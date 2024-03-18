IDF continues operation at Shifa Hospital, finds terror funds and weapons cache

Israeli security forces, led by the IDF and ISA, have continued their intensive operation within the premises of the Shifa hospital to counteract terrorist activities.

Over the course of the operation, which has lasted more than 12 hours, a significant number of terrorists have been neutralized, with the current count standing at 20.

Additionally, numerous suspects have been apprehended and are currently undergoing questioning.

In a notable development, the security forces uncovered terror funds earmarked for distribution to Hamas operatives, along with a substantial cache of weapons, within the hospital compound.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769746618473947308

This discovery provides further evidence of Hamas's systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure for its terrorist agenda.

IDF Spokesperson

The continued operation follows the elimination of Faiq Mabhouh, the head of Hamas's internal security in Gaza, at the beginning of the targeted operation at the Shifa hospital.

Mabhouh, who played a key role in coordinating Hamas security activities in the region, was identified by ISA and military intelligence as being present at the hospital, leading to the focused operation that resulted in his demise.