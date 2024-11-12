IDF continues ops in Jabalia and south of Gaza City - report | LIVE UPDATES

Palestinian reports say 2 were killed in IDF's strike in Nuseirat refugee camp

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

Day 403 of Israel - Hamas War: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is said to continue its operations in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip as well as the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in the south of Gaza City.

Palestinian reports also suggest that at least two people were killed in the IDF's strike in Nuseirat refugee camp. The Israeli military is said to have targeted the house of a Hamas member.

Sirens sound in Acre and Haifa Bay area, northern Israel

IDF says "several suspicious aerial targets" crossed from Lebanon into Israel, the incident is ongoing

Sirens sound in Nahariya, other communities in northern Israel

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz: “there will be no ceasefire and no pause in Lebanon” until war objectives are met

On X, Katz reiterated Israel’s offensive actions “must continue to weaken Hezbollah’s capabilities and achieve the fruits of victory."

"Israel will not agree to any arrangement that does not guarantee its right to enforce and prevent terrorism independently, ensuring the war’s goals in Lebanon are met, including disarming Hezbollah, pushing them beyond the Litani River, and allowing northern residents to return to their homes safely.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
FILE - Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz.Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli-Saudi normalization: The dream that fades away

From "every day we get closer" to calls for freezing Israel's UN membership, the dream of Israeli-Saudi normalization remains out of reach, and Trump's presidency is unlikely to change it.

READ MORE HERE

Sirens sound in the Upper Galilee area

This article received 0 comments

Comments