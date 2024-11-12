IDF continues ops in Jabalia and south of Gaza City - report | LIVE UPDATES
Palestinian reports say 2 were killed in IDF's strike in Nuseirat refugee camp
Day 403 of Israel - Hamas War: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is said to continue its operations in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip as well as the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in the south of Gaza City.
Palestinian reports also suggest that at least two people were killed in the IDF's strike in Nuseirat refugee camp. The Israeli military is said to have targeted the house of a Hamas member.
Sirens sound in Acre and Haifa Bay area, northern Israel
IDF says "several suspicious aerial targets" crossed from Lebanon into Israel, the incident is ongoing
Sirens sound in Nahariya, other communities in northern Israel
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz: “there will be no ceasefire and no pause in Lebanon” until war objectives are met
On X, Katz reiterated Israel’s offensive actions “must continue to weaken Hezbollah’s capabilities and achieve the fruits of victory."
"Israel will not agree to any arrangement that does not guarantee its right to enforce and prevent terrorism independently, ensuring the war’s goals in Lebanon are met, including disarming Hezbollah, pushing them beyond the Litani River, and allowing northern residents to return to their homes safely.”
Israeli-Saudi normalization: The dream that fades away
From "every day we get closer" to calls for freezing Israel's UN membership, the dream of Israeli-Saudi normalization remains out of reach, and Trump's presidency is unlikely to change it.
Sirens sound in the Upper Galilee area