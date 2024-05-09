IDF in control of eastern neighborhoods of Rafah | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. President Biden warned that the U.S. will not send weapons to Israel if it launches its full-scale operation in Rafah
Day 216 of Israel at war: On Wednesday, the Israeli army's operation in Rafah continued into its second day in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The IDF reiterated that the operation remains "limited and targeted," showcasing footage of ground maneuvers as its forces occupy the eastern neighborhoods of the city. Israeli troops have begun extensive searches for terrorist tunnels and weapons in these areas.
U.S. President Biden warned that the administration will not approve weapons transfers if it launches a full-scale operation in Rafah. He emphasized that Israel has not yet crossed a red line, and that the concern remains over the potential for mass civilian casualties. Biden stated in an interview with CNN that the U.S. would not transfer offensive weaponry, but would continue to supply Israel's Iron Dome and remained steadfast in its promise to help the country defend itself.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posts reaction to Biden decision to cut military aid to Israel
Opposition leader Yair Lapid is calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to fire the minister, saying he puts Israeli soldiers and civilians at risk
Syrian army says Israel launched airstrikes toward Damascus area overnight, causing some property damage
Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan says in an interview with Israeli radio Reshet Bet that the U.S. decision to halt weapons sales will 'significantly impair Israel's ability to reach military objectives'
Trinity College Dublin pledges to 'divest from Israeli settlements' and reserve a place for 9 Palestinian students, fees waved, after Pro-Palestinian movement overtakes campus
Israeli Air Force attacks 25 terror targets in central Gaza including attack tunnels and sniper positions
IDF forces, led by Division 99, initiated an operation in the Zeytoun neighborhood in central Gaza to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and neutralize militants. Air Force fighter jets targeted about 25 terrorist sites, including military buildings and attack tunnels, while ground forces conducted clearing operations.
IDF announces the dead of Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, who died during operational activity in northern Israel
U.S. President Biden warns the administration will not provide weapons if the IDF launches full-scale Rafah operation
IDF Spokesperson: Troops are currently conducting operations against Hamas terror targets in the central Gaza Strip