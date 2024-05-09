Day 216 of Israel at war: On Wednesday, the Israeli army's operation in Rafah continued into its second day in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The IDF reiterated that the operation remains "limited and targeted," showcasing footage of ground maneuvers as its forces occupy the eastern neighborhoods of the city. Israeli troops have begun extensive searches for terrorist tunnels and weapons in these areas.

U.S. President Biden warned that the administration will not approve weapons transfers if it launches a full-scale operation in Rafah. He emphasized that Israel has not yet crossed a red line, and that the concern remains over the potential for mass civilian casualties. Biden stated in an interview with CNN that the U.S. would not transfer offensive weaponry, but would continue to supply Israel's Iron Dome and remained steadfast in its promise to help the country defend itself.

