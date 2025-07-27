Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza combat; IDF defines corridors and pauses for aid distribution | LIVE BLOG
The soldiers were killed by the detonation of an IED device on their vehicle • IDF defines corridors for UN and international organizations to distribute aid in the Strip
Day 660 of the Israel-Hamas war:
The IDF announced the deaths of two soldiers killed in eastern Khan Yunis yesterday in an IED explosion during an activity by the Golani Brigade Combat Team. Captain Amir Saad z"l and Sergeant Inon Nuriel Vana z"l were technology and maintenance fighters in the Golani reconnaissance unit, Golani Brigade.
This morning, after yesterday's airdrop of Jordan aid into Gaza, the IDF announced Israel's new plan to be implemented today, to enable continued distribution of international aid. The plan involves daily humanitarian pauses and corridors in designated areas throughout the strip. Read more.
“The IDF will continue to support the humanitarian effort on the ground, alongside continued maneuvers and offensive activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF is prepared to expand the scope of the operation as necessary,” said an IDF statement.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1949353310181335535
IDF announces humanitarian corridors and pauses for aid distribution in the Strip
https://x.com/i/web/status/1949337998102843793
