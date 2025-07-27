Recommended -

Day 660 of the Israel-Hamas war:

The IDF announced the deaths of two soldiers killed in eastern Khan Yunis yesterday in an IED explosion during an activity by the Golani Brigade Combat Team. Captain Amir Saad z"l and Sergeant Inon Nuriel Vana z"l were technology and maintenance fighters in the Golani reconnaissance unit, Golani Brigade.

This morning, after yesterday's airdrop of Jordan aid into Gaza, the IDF announced Israel's new plan to be implemented today, to enable continued distribution of international aid. The plan involves daily humanitarian pauses and corridors in designated areas throughout the strip. Read more.

“The IDF will continue to support the humanitarian effort on the ground, alongside continued maneuvers and offensive activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF is prepared to expand the scope of the operation as necessary,” said an IDF statement.

