IDF demolishes 'officers' neighborhood' in Beit Hanoun, a major Hamas stronghold overlooking Israel

The IDF completed the controlled demolition of a major Hamas terror complex used as a hideout for commanders in the northern Gaza Strip, known as the "Officers' Neighborhood."

The area consists of structures overlooking Israeli territory, and serves as a central terror hub containing anti-tank firing positions, booby traps, shafts, numerous explosives, and launch sites for targeting Israeli territory.

During the operation, Yahalom Unit soldiers and the brigade's engineering troops destroyed the complex and the terror infrastructure it contained.