IDF denies accusations of hitting UN facility in Gaza

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip, however, said that five people were injured in the alleged strike, including UN workers

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Palestinians receive food aid at a United Nations distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, on November 30, 2021.
Palestinians receive food aid at a United Nations distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, on November 30, 2021.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

"Contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike a UN facility in Deir al-Balah," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Wednesday.

"The IDF calls on media outlets to act with caution regarding unverified reports."

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip, however, said that five people were injured in the alleged strike, including UN workers. One of them died on arrival to the Al-Aqsa Martyr's hospital.

This article received 2 comments

Comments