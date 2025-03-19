IDF denies accusations of hitting UN facility in Gaza

"Contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike a UN facility in Deir al-Balah," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Wednesday.

"The IDF calls on media outlets to act with caution regarding unverified reports."

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip, however, said that five people were injured in the alleged strike, including UN workers. One of them died on arrival to the Al-Aqsa Martyr's hospital.