IDF denies firing on civilians waiting for aid, blames Palestinian gunmen

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has refuted claims made by the Hamas terror group that Israeli troops opened fire on crowds of civilians awaiting aid at a square in Gaza City.

The IDF asserts that its soldiers did not engage in any shooting during the incident, attributing casualties to Palestinian gunmen.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, Israeli tanks and helicopters purportedly fired upon civilians gathered at Kuwait Square late Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 21 individuals and injuring over 150 others.

However, the IDF conducted an intensive preliminary review and concluded that its forces did not fire at the aid convoy at Kuwait Square.

The IDF's investigation revealed that armed Palestinians initiated gunfire while civilians awaited the arrival of aid trucks. As the aid convoy approached an IDF-established corridor, Palestinian gunmen continued to shoot as Gazans began looting the trucks. Furthermore, the IDF identified several civilians who were injured by being struck by the aid trucks themselves.

AP/Mahmoud Essa

The military clarified that no tank shelling, airstrikes, or gunfire was directed at the Gazan crowd near the aid convoy, based on reviews of operational systems and troops on the ground. The IDF emphasized that it remains committed to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians, despite ongoing provocations by Hamas.

In a statement, the IDF condemned Hamas for exploiting the situation to blame Israel and instigate violence. The military accused Hamas of deliberately spreading baseless misinformation to incite further unrest.

IDF Spokesperson

This incident follows previous clashes in late February when over 100 Palestinians were reported killed as they approached aid trucks in Gaza City. The IDF's investigation into that incident similarly found that troops did not open fire on the convoy itself, but responded to perceived threats from individuals approaching IDF checkpoints.