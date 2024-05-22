IDF deploys fifth brigade to Rafah as operation expands in southern city

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the deployment of the Nahal Brigade to Rafah, intensifying military operations in the southern Gaza city.

This deployment marks the fifth brigade to operate in Rafah, joining the 162nd Division which has been engaged in the area since earlier this month.

Alongside the 401st, Givati, Commando, and Negev brigades, the Nahal Brigade is poised to bolster the IDF's presence in the region.

According to the IDF, the operation in Rafah is guided by intelligence on terror targets within the Brazil and Shaboura neighborhoods.

Emphasizing a commitment to precision and minimizing civilian casualties, the IDF asserts that measures have been taken to evacuate civilians from the area prior to military actions.

Preceding this latest deployment, the IDF conducted a series of airstrikes targeting Hamas positions in Rafah.

These airstrikes serve as a prelude to the intensified ground operations now underway in the region.