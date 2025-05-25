Israel - Hamas War day 596

As the new week begins, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that all of its standing army infantry and armored brigades are now deployed in the Gaza Strip. This includes elite units such as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, and the 7th, 188th, and 401st armored brigades. A limited number of reserve forces have also been sent in, joining the five divisions already operating in the territory—amounting to tens of thousands of troops on the ground.

The full-scale deployment signals a significant escalation in Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, as Israeli officials warn that operations will intensify until a hostage deal is reached. Despite ongoing international pressure, efforts to negotiate the release of hostages remain at an impasse. The IDF says its forces are prepared for sustained combat operations as the conflict continues to unfold.