The full-scale deployment signals a significant escalation in Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, as Israeli officials warn that operations will intensify until a hostage deal is reached.
Israel - Hamas War day 596
As the new week begins, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that all of its standing army infantry and armored brigades are now deployed in the Gaza Strip. This includes elite units such as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, and the 7th, 188th, and 401st armored brigades. A limited number of reserve forces have also been sent in, joining the five divisions already operating in the territory—amounting to tens of thousands of troops on the ground.
The full-scale deployment signals a significant escalation in Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, as Israeli officials warn that operations will intensify until a hostage deal is reached. Despite ongoing international pressure, efforts to negotiate the release of hostages remain at an impasse. The IDF says its forces are prepared for sustained combat operations as the conflict continues to unfold.
IDF wipes out Hamas cell minutes after deadly clash in Northern Gaza
Israeli forces quickly eliminated a Hamas terror squad in northern Gaza last week, just minutes after a clash that seriously wounded an IDF tank commander. The strike—carried out by the 401st Brigade with air support—was part of the ongoing “Gideon’s Chariots” operation.
Jewish extremists torch Palestinian home in West Bank village amid rising tensions
Five Palestinians were injured during overnight clashes in Burqin, West Bank, after Jewish extremists reportedly set fire to a home while residents were inside. The attack follows a recent deadly shooting by a local Palestinian, and adds to a series of retaliatory settler assaults on the village. The IDF says it is investigating, but no arrests have been made.
Privately-run Gaza aid plan was Israeli-initiated, NYT finds — despite claims of neutrality from the U.S.
The project, which is run primarily by American private contractors, has been presented by its supporters as an impartial and non-governmental solution to Gaza’s mounting humanitarian crisis. Security operations for the initiative are being led by Philip F. Reilly, a former senior CIA officer, while the fundraising arm is headed by Jake Wood, a former U.S. Marine.
However, sources familiar with the initiative — including Israeli officials and individuals directly involved — told the New York Times that the aid effort was originally proposed by Israel in the early weeks of the war. Private meetings between Israeli officials, military figures, and businesspeople tied to the government laid the foundation for the plan as early as late 2023.
Historic meeting in Istanbul between US envoy and Syrian president
U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani in Istanbul on Saturday, marking a diplomatic milestone following the lifting of U.S. sanctions. "Today, I met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani in Istanbul to implement President Trump's bold decision to pave the way for peace and prosperity in Syria," Barrack said in an official statement.
Controversy erupts over Netanyahu's appointment of David Zini as Shin Bet Chief
According to reports, Zini’s appointment was finalized in a private meeting with Netanyahu in his car. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir did not take part in the selection process
Hamas denies talks with Saudi, French officials on disarmament plan
A senior Hamas official told the pro-Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed that the group has not had any discussions with Saudi or French officials about a reported plan to disarm Hamas and turn it into a solely political organization.
Syria: U.S. envoy meets Syrian president after sanctions lift
International aid groups refuse to step in, Israel and U.S. push forward with Gaza relief project
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was conceived out of necessity, following the reluctance of leading aid groups—including most U.N. agencies—to continue or expand their operations in Gaza
"She needs to get out right away" Boehler comments on Tsurkov held in Baghdad
Mia Schem barred from wearing hostage ribbon on Cannes' red carpet
“I came to help in the struggle to bring the hostages back,” Schem told Israel’s N12 News. “Unfortunately, upon arriving at the red carpet, the festival management confiscated the ribbon I was supposed to wear.”
Settlers raid West Bank village overnight for second time in three days
Israeli settlers reportedly attacked the Palestinian village of Bruqin in the northern West Bank overnight, setting fire to vehicles and homes and injuring several residents, according to Al Arabiya. Locals say IDF troops were present during the violence but did not intervene or make arrests.