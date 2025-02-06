IDF deploys north of Tulkarm in ongoing West Bank counterterrorism operation | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 489: Israel continued its Wall of Iron campaign in the West Bank, expanding into the northern part of Tulkarm. More than 50 terrorists have been killed since the operations began in January, centering around Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to formulate a plan to facilitate the voluntary relocation of Gazans that want to leave while the Gaza Strip is being rebuilt, welcoming US President Donald Trump's plan for their removal to neighboring countries.

Trump said that Israel would transfer control of Gaza over to the US after the war is over, doubling down on his announcement over the weekend that the US would "own" Gaza.

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war