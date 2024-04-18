IDF destroys 100 terror sites, kills 40 Hamas terrorists in central Gaza raid

In a targeted operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully concluded a raid against Hamas in the central Gaza Strip.

The operation resulted in the destruction of over 100 sites linked to terrorist groups, the elimination of approximately 40 Hamas operatives, and the expansion of crucial military corridors controlled by the IDF.

Led by the 401st Armored Brigade and supported by other units under the 162nd Division, the operation focused on clearing the Nuseirat camp area of Hamas presence.

Its objectives included dismantling terrorist infrastructure, particularly a tunnel network facilitating movement from Nuseirat to Gaza City, and enhancing control over the Netzarim corridor.

The Netzarim corridor, established south of Gaza City and north of Nuseirat, serves as a strategic thoroughfare for IDF operations in northern and central Gaza. It also regulates the movement of Palestinians seeking refuge or returning home amidst conflict.

During the operation near Nuseirat, IDF forces targeted and destroyed two rocket manufacturing plants, one each belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Additionally, around 17 tunnel shafts, part of multiple underground networks, were demolished. Rockets, launchers, and other weaponry were seized and neutralized during the mission.

The IDF reported that approximately 40 gunmen were killed, including those neutralized in airstrikes preceding the ground offensive. The 162nd Division, primarily responsible for the operation, has largely withdrawn from Gaza. However, the Nahal Brigade, a component of the division, remains active in the Netzarim corridor.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Nahal Brigade's ongoing presence in the corridor has contributed significantly to maintaining security in the region. Over the past three months, IDF troops operating in the corridor have eliminated more than 1,000 gunmen, bolstering stability in the area.

Plans are underway to rotate the Nahal Brigade out of the Netzarim corridor, with a reserve brigade slated to assume responsibilities. This strategic redeployment will enable the 162nd Division to prepare for future operations, including anticipated offensives in Rafah and central Gaza.