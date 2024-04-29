IDF destroys 2 tunnels in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported destroying two tunnels in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, over the past week.

Over recent weeks, IDF forces, led by the engineering unit of the Gaza Division and others, have been operating to map and destroy two offensive terror tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip," read the IDF statement.

IDF Spokesperson

Prior to the operation, the Israeli military conducted continual intelligence and technological surveillance on the tunnels.

According to the statement, the tunnels belonged to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and did not cross the border with Israel.