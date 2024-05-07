IDF destroys Hamas tunnel found 150 meters from Israeli border

In a recent operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully destroyed a terror tunnel dug by Hamas militants just 150 meters from the Israeli border.

The tunnel, uncovered as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas infrastructure, was part of a network of tunnels used by the terrorist organization for attacks on Israeli territory.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the operation to neutralize the tunnel involved soldiers from various units, including the engineering units of the Gaza Division, the Engineering Corps of the Southern Command, the Yahalom Unit, and the Northern Brigade.

These units had been conducting intelligence and technological surveillance on the tunnel network in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip.

The tunnel in question had previously been exposed during Operation "Protective Edge" in 2014.

It was used by Hamas terrorists to infiltrate into Israeli territory and was destroyed immediately after its discovery. Another section of the tunnel, located deeper within Gaza, was targeted during subsequent military operations. Following recent research and mapping efforts, airstrikes were employed to destroy this portion of the tunnel network.

IDF Spokesperson

The second tunnel, situated approximately 150 meters from the security fence along the Israeli border, never breached Israeli territory. Nonetheless, it posed a significant security threat to Israeli communities in the vicinity. The IDF utilized demolition means to destroy this tunnel, ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians.

In a statement, the IDF affirmed its commitment to dismantling underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and targeting terrorist organizations, particularly Hamas.