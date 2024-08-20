IDF destroys Hezbollah rocket launchers in southren Lebanon; sirens blare overnight in northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
An Israeli airstrike destroyed weapons storage facilities in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, causing a massive explosion
Israel - Hamas War day 319: The Israel Defense Forces said they had targeted two Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon's Taybeh and Mansouri. Overnight, several sirens were heard in northern Israel, triggered by rocket attacks.
IDF confirms successful Khan Yunis operation brought back bodies of 6 hostages, Alexander Dancyg also returned
Body of Chaim Peri also returned from Gaza after his murder in captivity
Kibbutz Nir Oz says body of hostage Yoram Metzger also returned from Gaza
Bodies of hostages Yagev Buchshtab, Nadav Popplewell returned to Israel
🚨 Sirens continue to blare as Hezbollah rockets target northern Israeli communities in Upper Galilee, Golan Heights
Nir Oz announces the death of 79-year-old Avraham Munder, taken captive by Hamas on October 7
🚨 Sirens blare in northern Israel amid rocket barrage
