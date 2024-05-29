IDF destroys major underground route in east Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully destroyed a substantial underground route in East Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

The operation was carried out by the combat team of the 401st Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, with support from the Yehlam Unit and Unit 504.

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari announced the achievement, highlighting the destruction of a one and a half kilometer long anti-tank route packed with dozens of anti-tank missiles and various other weapons. The spokesperson emphasized the strategic importance of this mission in disrupting Hamas's capabilities.

"For weeks, our forces have been working tirelessly to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructures in East Rafah," Lt. Col. Hagari stated. "So far, numerous terrorists have been eliminated, and dozens of terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas have been destroyed."

The operation was guided by precise intelligence, leading the forces to a tunnel shaft located just 100 meters from the Rafah crossing. This shaft led to an extensive underground network used by Hamas for conducting attacks and defensive activities against IDF forces.

"The route, which splits into several different paths at varying depths, was one and a half kilometers long and contained multiple gates," Lt. Col. Hagari explained. "Inside, we found a significant cache of weapons, including short-range anti-tank missiles, Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, and grenades. The tunnel also included living quarters, toilets, and additional rooms."