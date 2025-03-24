IDF destroys over 100 pickup trucks of sort terrorists used on October 7

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday said that more than 100 pickup trucks used by Hamas had been attacked in the Gaza Strip.

These white pickup trucks were observed to have been used in the October 7 attack on Israel, with the terrorist group continuing to use them to this day.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1904190751740727320

Earlier, a Gazan journalist affiliated with Hamas, Hamza al-Masri, warned Palestinians against using Toyota pickup trucks, saying that "every Toyota pickup is being targeted by Israel. Stay away from such vehicles."