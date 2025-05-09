Israeli security forces detained a Palestinian terrorist involved in the making of explosive devises targeting Israelis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a press release on Friday. The operation was carried out in the town of Tammun in the northeastern West Bank. The terrorist, who plotted more terror attacks against Israelis, was shot during the operation; his condition was not specified.

Over the past week, 55 terror suspects were detained and one killed in IDF and Shin Bet raids in the West Bank.

Weapons and munitions were seized during the operations.

One of the terror squads arrested was behind last month's attack where an Israeli civilian was wounded by rocks and Molotov cocktails outside the town of Efrat.