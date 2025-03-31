IDF dismantles 1-km long terror tunnel, orders evacuation from southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that a terror tunnel route stretching a kilometer (0.6 miles) was destroyed by its elite combat engineering unit, Yahalom; meanwhile, Palestinian reports said that the military dropped leaflets warning residents of the southern Gaza Strip to leave the area.

The IDF said that the 252nd Division is operating in northern and central Gaza. A workshop used for producing rockets and launchers was discovered.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1906699640692498735 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since the ground operations restarted, the division has eliminated more than 50 terrorists.