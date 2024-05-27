IDF dismantles 800-meter-long Hamas tunnel in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the dismantling of an 800-meter-long (0.5 mile) Hamas terror tunnel in the central Gaza Strip.

The operation was carried out by the 679th Brigade Combat Team, which has been actively operating in Gaza for several weeks.

In recent days, the troops have been focusing their efforts on the area of Sabra, aiming to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, eliminate militants, and locate and destroy terror tunnels.

Overnight, in cooperation with Yahalom forces, the IDF successfully dismantled a tunnel that extended 800 meters in length and reached a depth of 18 meters. This tunnel, used by the Hamas terrorist organization, was situated near the Central Gaza Strip Corridor where IDF troops are currently operating.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF has been making significant strides in diminishing Hamas’ capabilities in the central Gaza Strip, enhancing their control over the region, the statement read.

The troops have destroyed numerous terrorist structures and uncovered a substantial tunnel route, along with large quantities of weapons and valuable intelligence assets.