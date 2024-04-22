IDF drone shot down by missile launched from Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES
Overnight hostilities triggered sirens in northern Israel
A surface-to-air missile was launched overnight towards an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operating in the Lebanese airspace, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement. The drone is said to have been hit and fallen on the territory of Lebanon.
An Israeli fighter jets struck then the launch site of missile was fired. The IDF said its forces are continuing operations in the Lebanese airspace.
Alert sirens sounded in northern Israel at 11:08 p.m. (local time) on Thursday and in in Arab al-Aramshe, northern Israel, at 6:59 a.m..
Six wounded, car set on fire in a settlers' attack on West Bank village of Burqa - Palestinian reports
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1782118474828923099
During raid in West Bank, Israeli security forces arrest Ahmed Duavsha, 21, the terrorist behind killing of a teenager on April 13
2 lightly wounded in car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Passover eve
Biden talks about hostages and ceasefire in Gaza in his Passover address