A surface-to-air missile was launched overnight towards an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operating in the Lebanese airspace, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement. The drone is said to have been hit and fallen on the territory of Lebanon.

An Israeli fighter jets struck then the launch site of missile was fired. The IDF said its forces are continuing operations in the Lebanese airspace.

Alert sirens sounded in northern Israel at 11:08 p.m. (local time) on Thursday and in in Arab al-Aramshe, northern Israel, at 6:59 a.m..

