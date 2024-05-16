The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Thursday significant progress in their ongoing operations in Gaza, with Division 98 and Division 162 leading intense combat efforts in the Jabaliya and Rafah areas.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, forces from Division 98 have been actively engaging in the heart of the Jabaliya camp.

The combined efforts of ground troops and the Air Force have resulted in the elimination of over 150 terrorists. Several rocket launchers were destroyed, and dozens of rockets, including long-range ones, were located.

Paratrooper brigade fighters raided numerous terrorist infrastructures, killing and arresting dozens of terrorists. Combat teams from the 7th and 460th brigades have also been operating in the area, targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructures.

Some terrorists were captured while attempting to flee under civilian cover, with weapons found near schools and humanitarian shelters.

IDF Spokesperson

In the southern Gaza Strip, Division 162 continues to fight in the East Rafah area. Commando formation fighters executed a nighttime raid in East Rafah, based on precise intelligence. The area was surrounded, and the Air Force attacked dozens of Hamas military targets before the ground operation commenced.

Combat teams from the 401 brigades and the Givati brigade have been actively engaged in East Rafah, eliminating several terrorist squads. Targeted raids have uncovered many weapons and underground shafts, the IDF statement read.

IDF Spokesperson

Division 99 has completed its recent activities in the Zeyton neighborhood. The 2nd Brigade combat team eliminated a number of terrorists and located and destroyed an operational shaft. The 2nd and 679th brigades' combat teams continue to fight in the central Gaza Strip, maintaining pressure on terrorist forces.

The IDF spokesperson reported that the operations are ongoing and are focused on dismantling dense terrorist infrastructures to ensure long-term security.