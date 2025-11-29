IDF eliminates 3 jihadists who crossed Yellow Line in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

IDF troops operating in southern Gaza on Saturday identified two suspects who crossed the yellow line, conducted suspicious activities on the ground, and approached IDF troops, posing an immediate threat.

Following the identification, Israel Air Force eliminated the suspects in order to remove the threat.

In an additional incident Saturday, IDF troops identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them. Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.