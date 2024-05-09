In the mid of the ongoing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in eastern Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, approximately 50 terrorists have been neutralized by Israeli troops, the military revealed today.

Since the operation's launch late Monday, Israeli forces have made significant strides in dismantling terrorist infrastructure, with the discovery and preparation for demolition of 10 tunnel shafts identified in the area.

The military action follows an evacuation order issued by the IDF for the eastern Rafah region. According to IDF estimates, around 150,000 Palestinians have heeded the call to evacuate the area thus far.

Despite the substantial evacuation, there are currently no plans to extend the evacuation order to other parts of Rafah. The IDF asserts that the ongoing operation remains contained and is primarily focused on eastern Rafah, particularly amid ongoing hostage negotiations with Hamas.

The Rafah Crossing, a critical border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, remains shuttered due to the IDF's operations in the vicinity.

The closure has raised questions about the future of the crossing and its operational status once military activities conclude.