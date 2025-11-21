IDF eliminates 5 Gazan terrorists who emerged out of a tunnel beyond yellow line | LIVE BLOG
Six others surrendered to the IDF and were taken to Israel for interrogation
After some 15 Gazan terrorists emerged from an underground terror tunnel beyond the yellow line in eastern Rafah, Israel Defense Forces eliminated six of the terrorists, apprehending further five who surrendered themselves to Israeli forces, the military said on Friday. The detained terrorists were then taken to a Shin Bet facility inside Israel for interrogation.
The IDF has been operating in the Rafah area in recent weeks in an effort to dismantle the remaining underground infrastructure in the area and eliminate the terrorists hiding within them.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1991791201826353551
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
A few of the Gazan jihadists who surrendered to the IDF earlier today
https://x.com/i/web/status/1991941446891676151
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF footage showing the identification of Gazan terrorists who emerged out of tunnel shafts beyond the yellow line near Rafah
https://x.com/i/web/status/1991926156648456369
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF says 13 Hamas terrorists eliminated in strike targeting the Palestinian group's training compound in southern Lebanon