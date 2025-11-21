IDF eliminates 5 Gazan terrorists who emerged out of a tunnel beyond yellow line | LIVE BLOG

After some 15 Gazan terrorists emerged from an underground terror tunnel beyond the yellow line in eastern Rafah, Israel Defense Forces eliminated six of the terrorists, apprehending further five who surrendered themselves to Israeli forces, the military said on Friday. The detained terrorists were then taken to a Shin Bet facility inside Israel for interrogation.

The IDF has been operating in the Rafah area in recent weeks in an effort to dismantle the remaining underground infrastructure in the area and eliminate the terrorists hiding within them.

